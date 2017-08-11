Police investigate Saturday morning pedestrian accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are investigating a rollover accident involving a pedestrian. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police tell 3 News, a woman was walking across Ayers Street near McArdle when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver then lost control and ended up rolling his car into a ditch.

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in grave condition.

We are waiting for an official update on her condition from police.

The driver of the car was taken into custody. Officers say that he could be charged with DWI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

