Police investigate the attempted abduction of a Miller HS student

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which a man allegedly tried to lure a Miller High School student into his truck.

Corpus Christi police said it was just after 7:30 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old girl reported she was approached by a man along Lipan Street near the Nueces County Courthouse. The student was in there area training with her cross country team.

The student said the man offered her money to get into his vehicle. She spotted a Sheriff's deputy outside the Nueces County Jail and ran toward him to get away from the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20-30 years of age with curly hair. He was driving a newer model gray pickup truck.

The student was not injured and police are currently investigating to see if there is any surveillance video of the vehicle involved in the incident.

