Police look for suspect vehicle involved in burglary, assault

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary and assault case Saturday evening in the 3700 block of Velda Drive.

Officers were called to the area of Nolford Place and Leopard Street in reference to a disturbance with weapons involved. A 40-year-old female victim told police that she pulled into her driveway and noticed a white SUV, possibly a Saturn, parked on the side of her residence. The vehicle was occupied by four males and they were loading something into the back seat area. Once they noticed the victim, they got into the car and sped away through the neighborhood.

The victim followed the suspects through the neighborhood and when they were in the area of Round Rock, a rear passenger fired 2-3 rounds at the victim. The victim was not hit and lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of southbound I-37. The victim advised that an air compressor was taken from her garage.

If you can help police identify this vehicle, call them at 361-886-2600.

