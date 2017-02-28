Police look for Trade Center jewelry thief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for a man who allegedly stole from a jewelry business lovated in at the Corpus Christi Trade Center Monday, Jan. 28.

The jewelry business owner told police that the suspect asked to see some jewelry. The victim took out a display from the case and was holding on to it when the suspect grabbed it and fled on foot into the parking lot.





If you have any information about this crime, please call the police at 361-886-2600.





