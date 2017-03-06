Police look to identify suspect from theft that occurred over Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole equipment from a local business over the holidays.

According to police, the theft occurred Dec. 23, 2016, in the 700 block of Diamond Cut Drive. The victim told officers his business was closed for the holidays, and when he returned to the business things appeared out of place. He reviewed surveillance tapes and saw two men in a white Ford F-250 extended cab pickup go to his business and take a four-wheeler ramp.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

