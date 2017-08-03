Police look to identify suspected barber school burglar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they believe was involved in a burglary July 13 at a barber school in the 4000 block of Ayers.

The owner told police that a man forcefully entered his business and took a flatscreen TV, a computer and Zip-drive totaling over $3,000 in property. Images of the suspect were gathered from surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a male in his early- to mid-20's wearing a white t-shirt, long shorts, black socks and white tennis shoes. The suspect was observed to have tattoos on both forearms.

If you can identify the suspect, call police at 361-886-2600.

