Police look to identify two suspects in laundromat break-in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police released video Friday in hopes of catching two female suspects that broke into a local laundromat in late August.

In the video, you can see one of the female suspects taking a bat and smashing through the front door of the business, which is located in the 3000 block of Baldwin. Police said the suspects caused damage throughout the business, including breaking a vending machine.

If you can identify either of the two suspects, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

