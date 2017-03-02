Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman on an early morning jog was nearly the victim of a kidnapping Thursday morning. It happened along the 900 block of Mirimar Place just after 6:00 AM.

Police on the scene say the woman was jogging on the sidewalk when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then tried to put her in his car, but she was able to get away and call for help.

Police haven't released the description of the suspect at this point. Stay with 3News as we keep you updated on this developing story.

You're asked to call police at 3961-886-2600 if you have any information on this attempted abduction.

