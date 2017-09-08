KIII
Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

Corpus Christi police need help tracking down a man suspected of robbing a convenience store just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Baldwin.

Police said the suspect entered the store and waited for other customers to leave before pulling a gun and demanding cash from the register. He took off on foot toward the Crosstown Expressway and is still on the run.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

