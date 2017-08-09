Police looking for couple suspected of robbery at JCPenney

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a couple who committed a robbery at the JCPenney in La Palmera Mall with two small children with them.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects working together to conceal items and leave the store without paying. Once outside, they were approached by loss prevention employees. One of the employees said they were hit by the female suspect and then pushed up against a wall and threatened by the male suspect.

The suspects drove off in a blue Kia Rio with California plates. If you have any information that can help police identify the suspects, please call 361-886-2600.

