Police looking for driver in hit-and-run collision on Agnes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police officers responded Friday morning to a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Agnes.

Police said a driver went through a puddle of water causing the driver to lose control and hit a truck. He then fled the scene of the accident. Investigators said the driver struck another vehicle just down the street.

The owner of the truck was notified by a Family Dollar store employee. She was upset when she saw the damage and hopes police find the driver.

"We didn't see it," Belinda Gonzales said. "We just heard 'Boom!' and we had came to see what had happened and they had hit the truck and took off."

Police are looking for a green truck with front in damage.

