Police looking for female suspect who vandalized a car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The female in the video went up to the residence on the 7800 block of Sara Lynn Parkway and began banging on the front door and yelling.

The female is seen going up to a black Ford mustang and scratching the paint on the left side of the vehicle, trunk and the hood.

The suspect then left the scene.

Call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information

