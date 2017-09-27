Police looking for getaway vehicle used in homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police have arrested the person they say is responsible for the city's latest homicide, but now they are on the lookout for the getaway vehicle used in the crime and its driver.

On Wednesday morning, police put out new photos and video of a vehicle that appears to be driven by a woman. In the video you see a dark colored minivan driving through the parking of the motel where the victim was found.

It was late Tuesday evening when police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Romualdo Gonzalez for the murder of 23-year-old Gilbert Treviño. Gonzalez has been charged with murder and given a $1 million bond. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge that carries a $100,000 bond.

If you recognize the vehicle in the video, you are asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

