KIII
Close

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect in Laguna Shores area

Jonathan Munson, KIII 12:50 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A manhunt got underway a little before noon Friday for a man and woman who fled the scene of an accident on foot in the 1200 block of Laguna Shores.

Police said the woman was detained, but the man is still being sought. He faces a hit-and-run charge.

Authorities did request a K-9 unit to sniff the area.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories