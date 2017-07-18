KIII
Police looking for man wanted on credit card abuse warrant

KIII Staff , KIII 11:53 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 28-year-old Philip Michael Sanders who is wanted for credit card abuse.

Sanders is described as a white male standing about five-foot eight and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Sanders' whereabouts, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

