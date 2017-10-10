Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault on Baldwin

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for a 34-year-old man wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 4 in the 3700 block of Baldwin.

The suspect in the crime is Adam Lee Rodriguez. Police said he stands about six-foot-two and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Rodriguez, call police at 361-886-2600.

