Police looking for suspect involved in 2 robberies

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCPD is hoping to identify a suspect involved in two robberies on February 13 and 14.

The first happened on the morning of February 13 on Baldwin at the Metro PCS store.

The suspect is seen entering the store pulling a knife and going straight to the employee. The suspect takes the money from the cash register and leaves the store.

On the afternoon of February 14, the same suspect robbed the Stripes on Leopard. The suspect waits in line until it is his turn at the register, displays a knife and forces the employee to open the register. The suspect takes the money from the drawer and leaves.

In each of the robberies, the suspect appears to be wearing the same type of clothing and is also wearing glasses.

If you have any information on the suspect in the video, please call police at (361) 886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)