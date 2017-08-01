Police looking to identify a suspected burglar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police need your help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a home in the 600 block of Miramar Place back on July 23.

A woman told police her front door was kicked in and her house ransacked. Witnesses said they saw a male exit a dark colored vehicle and then return a few minutes later carrying a bag before driving away.

If you recognize the suspect, call police.

