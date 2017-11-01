Police looking to identify Dollar General burglary suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a man suspected in a burglary that happened Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Dollar General store in the 5700 block of Leopard Street.

Officers on patrol noticed that a piece of wood securing the front door of the Dollar General had been removed. They cleared the building and contacted the manager to review the security footage.

A male suspect was observed on camera making entry into the store. Once inside he tried to open the cigarette case but was unsuccessful. The suspect walked through the store taking several prepaid cell phones before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male. He was wearing a dark short sleeved t-shirt, white Jordan brand shoes and was carrying a blue duffel bag with white lettering.

If you have any information about this crime, contact police at 361-886-2600.

