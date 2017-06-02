Police looking to identify man suspected in multiple sexual assaults

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are asking for help from the public to identify a man suspected in a sexual assault that occurred May 31 in the 900 block of Cantwell Lane.

Police believe the man could be a suspect in another sexual assault that happened May 10 in the 4400 block of Baldwin Boulevard.

According to police, in both incidents the victim was picked up in the area of Leopard and Villa. The suspect was driving a white Toyota truck, possibly a Tacoma, and in both instances the victims were picked up between 2-3 a.m.

Police said both victims were sexually assaulted behind buildings in the area where they were picked up.

If you know the suspect or have any information regarding these crimes, call Detective Mathews at 361-886-2840.

