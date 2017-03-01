Police looking to identify suspected burglar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police need your help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business in the 4600 block of Agnes Sunday, Feb. 12.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the property when the business was closed. The suspect then broke a window to a building and took several radios and then exited the property.

If you have any information that can help police find this suspect, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)