Police looking to identify suspected Home Depot shoplifter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a man suspected of stealing a hammer drill from Home Depot on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Police said the suspect was observed entering Home Depot and going to the power tool area. He took a hammer drill and went to another area of the store, where he then cut the security box off the drill and put it inside his pants. The suspect then left the store without paying and drove off in a silver Lexus.

The suspect is described as heavy set with bushy hair and a full beard. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

