Police looking to identify suspected Home Depot thieves

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing from Home Depot on different occasions.

The first incident happened in January at the Home Depot on South Port. The suspect entered the store, selected items and placed them inside two buckets in a shopping cart. The suspect then pushes the cart to the exit, grabs the two buckets and leaves the store without paying.

The second event happened earlier this month. The suspect has actually been seen several times going into the Home Depot and taking power equipment and leaving.

If you have any information that can help police find either of these suspects, please call the CCPD at 361-886-2600.

