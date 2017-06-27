Police need help to identify a jewel thief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police need the public’s help identifying a suspected thief.
In May, an employee of Aman's Jewelers was organizing jewelry on a center table when a man jumped on the counter and grabbed two ring displays valued at over $30,000.
The suspect was clean shaven, wearing a dark shirt and shorts and had tattoos on both of his forearms.
If you have any information about this, call police at 361-886-2600
