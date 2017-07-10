Police obtain arrest warrant for Lowe's stabbing suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the man suspected of stabbing a man while trying to steal from Lowe's on July 2.

Police said they have probable cause to believe 18-year-old Juan Antonio Sanchez was the suspect in that stabbing.

It was July 2 when police say Sanchez and another suspect were attempting to shoplift from the Lowes department store in the 1500 block of Airline. A bystander named Ronny Fritz tried to intervene, and that's when police say Sanchez stabbed Fritz in the arm and heart.

Fritz is still recovering in the hospital.

Police said if you see Sanchez or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact them at 361-886-2600.

