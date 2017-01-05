Police respond to attempted robbery at American Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police released surveillance images of two men who tried to rob the American Bank in the 1400 block of South Alameda, near Everhart, but were stopped by a security guard on duty at the bank.

Officers were dispatched to the American Bank around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and met the security guard who explained that two men in hoodies went to the bank's front door but were stopped right away because the hooded men wore masks. The security guard saw that one of the hooded men had a pistol in his hand, which was dropped as the two men were confronted by the security guard.





Authorities at the scene told 3News a mask and gun were left behind.

The security guard told officers that the masked men ran around the exterior of the bank and escaped. Corpus Christi Police Department robbery and homicide detectives are now searching for the two men.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 361-886-2600.

