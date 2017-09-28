KIII
Police respond to robbery at credit union on Saratoga Boulevard

Jonathan Munson, KIII 11:00 AM. CDT September 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are responding to a robbery at the Coastal Community Teachers Credit Union in the 6800 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

3News is at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

