Police search for boater now charged with second homicide count

TEMPLE - The Temple Police Department announced Friday that it was searching for Jason Bernal, who was previously charged with criminally negligent homicide in the boating tragedy at Temple Lake Park that killed 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver.

Her father, Patrick Oliver, succumbed to his injuries Thursday at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple Thursday. His death led the Bell County District Attorney's Office to issue a second charge of criminally negligent homicide against Bernal, who was previously in the Bell County Jail -- but was released.

In a press release Friday, Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said Justice of the Peace David Barfield had issued a new arrest warrant for Bernal on the second charge with a suggested bond of $200,000. But, as of Friday afternoon, police said they were no longer sure where Bernal was.

Reached by phone Friday, Neely stopped short of saying Bernal was 'on the run,' but she claimed the warrant was issued Thursday night and police had been unable to locate him since -- adding officers were asking for the public's help locating him through tips.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bernal was instructed to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips by clicking here.

According to a previously released arrest affidavit, a witness told Bernal not to park his boat in that part of Lake Belton because there were children swimming. The witness said the boat was at full throttle at the time of the deadly tragedy.

