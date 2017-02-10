Police searching for suspects involved in island brawl

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police need help from the public to identify and locate men they believe were involved in an assault on Padre Island Monday, February 6.

A 53-year-old man witnessed the assault and reported it to police at 6 p.m. Monday evening at Zahn Road near State Highway 361.

The witness told police he saw a fight between several men and the men left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Police did not find a victim but witnesses said the group of men took the victim away in a white truck.

Detectives are working to better understand the case and believe they have images of the men involved in the assault and would like help to identify and locate the men.

The men were in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that had two doors, a toolbox in the back and damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel.

Call police at (361) 886-2600 if you have any information on this case.

