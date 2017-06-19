Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Del Mar College parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 29-year-old Joseph Graham, the man suspected of robbing a female student of her purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of Del Mar College back on May 30.

After working with Del Mar College security, police were able to identify the suspect as Graham. His last known address is in Corpus Christi but police said he may have fled the area.

Graham is described as a white male with brown hair and he might have facial hair. He stands about five-foot eight and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes.

If you know Graham's whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600. The lead investigator on the case is Senior Officer Albert Armendarez. He can be reached at 361-886-2787.

