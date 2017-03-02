Police seek suspected electric toothbrush thief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are trying to identify a man who they say stole over $450 in electric toothbrushes during two separate thefts at the Walgreens store in the 5600 block of Saratoga Boulevard.

In both thefts, police said the suspect enters the store, goes to the toothbrush section and takes electric toothbrushes valued over $450. He then exits quickly by the checkout counter and flees the scene.

During one theft, the suspect exited the store and activated the theft alarm. A witness was able to see the suspect get into a black Jeep Commander and drive away.

If you can identify this man, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

