Police track down suspect in stabbing homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched Friday morning to the area of Peabody Avenue to search for a man suspected in a Feb. 8 stabbing homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

After some searching, the suspect was taken into custody.

The stabbing, which happened last Wednesday, sent a 47-year-old male to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital. The case has been declared a homicide, although the victim is an organ donor and is being kept on life support in order to harvest his organs.

