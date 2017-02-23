Portland police link suspect to robberies in Corpus Christi, Kingsville

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - Portland police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say has been involved in recent robberies throughout the Coastal Bend, including Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

According to police, a male suspect entered the Subway restaurant in the 1000 block of Highway 181 Friday, Feb. 17. He asked for a drink and handed the employee a dollar bill. The employee said the man was short, so the employee grabbed some money from his tip jar to help with the bill. That's when the suspect pulled out a large knife and demanded money.

After getting the money, the suspect ran out of the store and got away.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the suspect and found that he was the same suspect who robbed a Popeye's Chicken in Portland on Feb. 13. That robbery happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wildcat Drive. Again, the suspect entered the business with a large knife, demanding money and fled.

After further investigation, Portland police determined that the suspect also committed several robberies in Corpus Christi and Kingsville. The investigation is ongoing.

