Robbery suspect detained after leading police on chase

A suspected robber was taken into police custody Monday afternoon following a short chase on this city's westside.

It began around 2 p.m. Monday with a robbery at the Metro PCS store in the 2100 block of Baldwin. It was the second time the store has been robbed in two weeks.

Police said the suspect had a knife and demanded cash. He was able to leave the store with about $200, but thanks to witnesses and police work, the man's getaway was short lived.

After fleeing the store, officers spotted the suspect's car and attempted to stop him. That led to a short pursuit. The suspect struck two parked vehicles during his attempt to get away. He then got out of his car at Ayers and 16th and tried to flee on foot.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

The same store was robbed about two weeks ago. The robber in that case also had a knife. Police are now investigating whether the man they took into custody Monday is responsible for a series of previous robberies.

