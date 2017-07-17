KIII
SAPD: Man threatens to kill 15-year-old girl, killed by police

Marvin Hurst and kens5.com Staff , KENS 1:50 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed by police after threatening to kill a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place in the 1800 block of Plaza del Sol Street just west of downtown.

Jose Cazares, 37, was shot and killed by police after he threatened to kill his 15-year-old daughter, police said.

 

According to police, two other children, ages 12 and 10, and a woman were also in the house at the time of the incident.

 

 

Chief McManus said officers took cover at the back of the house after hearing shots from inside.

Officers tried to talk Cazares into putting the gun down, but he raised the gun and officers fired.

Cazares was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

