Search Warrant in Freer Leads to Drugs, 2 People Arrested

FREER (KIII NEWS) - Two people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Freer on Saturday. According to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, agents with the Central South Texas Criminal Investigation Unit along with assisting agencies Duval County Sheriff's Office, Alice Police Department, Jim Well County Sheriff's Department, Brooks County S.O. and Freer Police Department executed the warrant on the 500 block of Johnson's street in Freer Texas. A search of the home lead to the arrest of 36 year old Tarrence Jackson Brooks and 32 year old Miranda Lynn Schorre. Brooks was charged with Manufacturing/ Delivery of a Controlled substance PG 1 < 1 gram and Harboring of a Fugitive. Schorre was charged with Manufacturing/ Delivery of a Controlled substance PG 1< 1 gram and for an active warrant out of the Freer Police Department for Burglary of a Building. Both subjects were booked into the Duval County Jail.

