Several vehicles broken into overnight in Service Transport Company lot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police received a call around 6:30 a.m. Friday after it was discovered that someone had broken into several vehicles at the Service Transport Company in the 5000 block of Navigation.

Police said it appears that somebody jumped the fence into the company's lot overnight and smashed in the windows of several vehicles. It is not clear yet what, if anything, was taken from the vehicles.

Officers are now reviewing security cameras to see if they can identify a suspect.

