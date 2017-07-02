Shooting Victim Leaves Hospital Before Treatment

CORPUS CHRISTI - Corpus Christi police are searching for a man who reportedly arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but then left before getting any treatment.

Police say by the time officers arrived to the hospital to find out what happened, the victim was already gone.

Their investigation led officers to a gas station on the 6500 block of Yorktown. It's where they believe the shooting occurred following a disturbance after people left a nearby nightclub.

Officers say the man had been shot in the leg.

Police also say they believe they know who the victim is and are now trying to make contact with him.

© 2017 KIII-TV