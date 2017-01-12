Short-term loan company robbed at knife point

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the LoanStar Title Loans in the 4600 block of Everhart Road after a man wearing a ski mask robbed the business at knife point.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male standing about five-foot two. He was wearing a grey ski mask and ran behind the business after the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money.

