Social media post leads to stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers were called out to a stabbing around Staples and McArdle Saturday night.
Police said four teenagers met up after they were angry about some posts made on social media.
A fight broke out which led to one of the teenagers pulling out a knife, and stabbing one female victim.
One male suspect also received stab wounds.
Police are still investigating the incident.
One suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault.
