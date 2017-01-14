Social media post leads to stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers were called out to a stabbing around Staples and McArdle Saturday night.

Police said four teenagers met up after they were angry about some posts made on social media.

A fight broke out which led to one of the teenagers pulling out a knife, and stabbing one female victim.

One male suspect also received stab wounds.

Police are still investigating the incident.

One suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault.

