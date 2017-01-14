Social media post leads to stabbing

KIII
Kiii Staff , KIII 10:53 PM. CST January 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers were called out to a stabbing around Staples and McArdle Saturday night.
 
Police said four teenagers met up after they were angry about some posts made on social media.
 
A fight broke out which led to one of the teenagers pulling out a knife, and stabbing one female victim.
 
One male suspect also received stab wounds.
 
Police are still investigating the incident.
 
One suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault. 

