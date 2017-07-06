Suspect arrested after breaking into store through air ducts

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - A man's climb through the Robstown Dollar General's air conditioning ducts landed him behind bars for aggravated robbery on Independence Day.

According to the Robstown Police Department, it was around 7 a.m. when 24-year-old Mark Anthony Huape entered the Dollar General in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue by cutting the air conditioning duct at the rear of the building and climbing into the ceiling area.

Once inside, police said Huape held the store clerk against her will and stole more than $4,000 in cash. He also stole the DVR recording system.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found the stolen money bag and DVR recording system, as well as the store clerk's driver's license, which Huape allegedly took after he threatened to kill the clerk if she notified police.

Huape is being held at the Nueces County Jail on a $250,000 bond for aggravated robbery. He also had two unrelated warrants for burglary of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

