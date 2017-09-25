Suspect arrested after pinning man between cars, fleeing police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment over the weekend and ended up pinning her current boyfriend between two vehicles.

It was around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when police said 22-year-old Erik Cavazos was seen jumping into his vehicle at the Four Winds Apartments in the 4100 block of Brett Street and backing into the victim, pinning him between vehicles.

Police said before that, Cavazos has broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, destroying the front door in the process and punching several holes in her walls. He was waiting for her and her new boyfriend when they arrived.

Cavazos now faces burglary and assault charges.

