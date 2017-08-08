Suspect arrested for assault, criminal trespass

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called to the 1800 block of Roslyn Street Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a disturbance with injuries.

Police said a 48-year-old woman was being treated by medics when they arrived. She said she got into an argument with 22-year-old Elliott McCoy about cleaning a room when he got angry, threw a TV on the ground and shoved the victim to the ground. She hit her head and legs when she was pushed to the ground.

A 26-year-old female witness, the victim's daughter, said McCoy then picked up her mother and threw her on the floor of the hallway.

Police arrested McCoy for assault and also found that he had a criminal trespass warning at that residence. He was additionally charged with criminal trespass and transported to the City Detention Center.

