Suspect attempts home invasion, victims beat him up instead

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A home invasion suspect got more than he bargained for after his victims turned the tables on him.

According to WRCB-TV, police arrested 22-year-old Calvin Carter III Monday, charging him with first-degree attempted murder, especially aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to the police report, Carter knocked on an apartment door in Mansion Circle, demanding to be let in. One victim told police he heard a metallic sound, what he thought was the receiver on a weapon being racked back and forth.

That's when the victim jumped out of the apartment's back window, only to be discovered by Carter. The report said Carter then led the one victim back to the apartment at gunpoint to make his way inside.

Carter then demanded the victim's cellphone. During the exchange, his two victims jumped him, disarming him and holding him down until police arrived.

Carter shot 19-year-old Shane Feeney in the leg during the struggle. Feeney was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.

Feeney said he had not met the man accused of shooting him and he wonders why the apartment he was in was targeted.

"Screaming and like tussling going on in the apartment," Feeney remembered. "It felt like hours."

What felt like hours, lasted only about 30 minutes.

Feeney recalled the scuffle with a man he said he had never met until Sunday night.

"I hope whatever happens to him is equal to what he did to us," Feeney said.

He said he was hanging out at an apartment with friends when they noticed someone outside.

"It sounded like he was messing with a gun," Feeney said. "So I came back and I was like 'I don't know if he is, but it sounds like he's messing with a gun. I'm going to call the cops.'"

Feeney said while he was on the phone with police, his friends went to a backroom.

One of them jumped out a window to get help, but came face to face with Carter, who held him at gunpoint.

Feeney said he saw Carter holding his friend at gunpoint at the front door, and let him in.

"He heard me on the phone with the cops," Feeney said about Carter, "And I said 'Come here now. Come here now.'"

Feeney said Carter demanded the phone, he gave it to him, and Feeney said that's when he took action.

"Whenever he turned around, that's when I grabbed him," Feeney recalled, "And his forearms were still loose so he grabbed the gun out of his waist band and shot me in the leg."

Feeney was shot in the upper thigh.

He said five people held Carter on the ground until police arrived.

"He kept wrestling with me," Tucker Williams recalled, who helped hold Carter down. "I was like 'you have one more chance please stop.' He wouldn't stop and that's when I punched him in the eye twice."

Williams said the incident is concerning, but not a fair representation of the neighborhood.

"It shows how bold he was to come in here alone," Williams said.

"I don't think this is at all a bad place to be," Feeney said. "It's just a freak accident and nobody should think this is a bad area."

While WRCB-TV was at the apartment Monday, it said the people who were living in the apartment where the shooting took place were served with an eviction notice.

It's not clear if that eviction is a result of the home invasion, or if anyone in the apartment knew the man arrested.

Carter's bond was set for $245,000.

