Suspect flees through window, gets caught down the street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Despite an attempt to flee through a bedroom window, one man was arrested overnight Sunday after police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Leeward Drive on an assault call.

According to police, it was just after 2 a.m. Sunday when they were called to the residence to respond to an assault. Outside they noticed a white Saab and called in its license plate number before making contact with the man and woman inside the residence, who told police they were having an argument.

During their investigation police got word that the white Saab was stolen. When they went back inside to talk to the man and woman, the woman told them the male suspect had jumped out the bedroom window.

Officers found the suspect's ID in the vehicle. The woman told them that she and the suspect, 34-year-old David Gonzalez, had been dating for a couple weeks but he had become angry over some text messages. She said Gonzalez had grabbed her by the arms and choked her. Police noticed bruises on her arms and redness around her neck.

A short time later Gonzalez was located down the street. He was arrested and transported to the City Detention Center.

© 2017 KIII-TV