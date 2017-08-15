Suspect in overnight shooting homicide turns self in to police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said what began as an argument just after midnight Tuesday inside a bar in the 2300 block of Horne Road ended in the shooting death of a 38-year-old male.

Officers were originally called out in reference to a disturbance with a gun, but soon after the call was upgraded to a shooting. When they arrived to the bar parking lot, they found the victim laying face down in the parking lot dead. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in.

According to police, the disturbance began inside the bar and moved to the parking lot. That is where the suspect shot the victim and fled in a dark car. While they were investigating, police said 29-year-old Jehova Gonzalez entered the crime scene and told officers that he was the one who shot the victim. He was detained and a weapon was recovered.

Gonzalez was transported to the City Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone who has information regarding this crime call homicide detectives at 361-886-2600.

