Suspect in pawn shop robbery arrested by CCPD gang unit officers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The man wanted by Corpus Christi police for allegedly robbing a pawn shop in the 3700 block of Baldwin back on Oct. 4 was arrested Saturday.

Police said 34-year-old Adam Lee Rodriguez was picked up by the Corpus Christi Police Department's Gang Unit at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Mary Street.

Rodriguez was booked into the City Detention Center and transported to the Nueces County Jail. He is being held on an aggravated robbery warrant with a $40,000 bond.

