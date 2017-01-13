Suspect robs Stripes convenience store at gunpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for a man who robbed the Stripes convenience store off Buddy Lawrence just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The cashier told police that a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask pointed a gun and demanded cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)