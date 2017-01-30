Suspect wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are looking to the public for help locating 31-year-old Pete Valdez, a man with arrest warrants for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment and continuous sexual assault of a child under 14.

Valdez stands five-foot three, weighs 121 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his chest of the words “Isaiah” and “Zoey.” Valdez was last known to reside in a home on the 2500 block of Mary Street in Corpus Christi.

