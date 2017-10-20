'Suspicious package' reported at abortion clinic; evacuations underway

DALLAS -- Police have been called to an abortion clinic in North Dallas to investigate reports of a "suspicious package."

The call came from the 8600 block of Greenville Avenue. A source with Dallas PD tells our reporter Rebecca Lopez that the package was found at the Southwestern Womens Surgery Center.

DPD's Bomb Squad is on the scene and the area around the clinic is being evacuated.

A spokesperson for Pro-Life Catholic Committee says the group saw the package near its prayer vigil box close to the abortion clinic and called police. The group says it found red paint on its box a week ago.

According to its website, the center offers surgical and medical abortions.

"Our goal is to ensure that every woman’s emotional and physical needs are met," the website states. "Our clinics are renowned for providing excellent medical care and compassionate counseling."

A source tells Lopez that DPD is now checking on other abortion clinics for suspicious packages.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV